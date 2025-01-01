Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jurnee Smollett Awards

Awards and nominations of Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett
Awards and nominations of Jurnee Smollett
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more