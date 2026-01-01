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Elaine Cassidy
Elaine Cassidy Elaine Cassidy
Kinoafisha Persons Elaine Cassidy

Elaine Cassidy

Elaine Cassidy

Date of Birth
31 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Liaisons Dangereuses 8.1
Liaisons Dangereuses (2015)
No Offence 7.8
No Offence (2015)
The Others 7.6
The Others (2001)

Filmography

Salvable 6.6
Salvable Salvable
Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Belgravia: The Next Chapter 6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale 6.1
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Drama, Fantasy 2024, USA
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die 7.5
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Action, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Discovery of Witches 7.5
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2018, Great Britain
Mum's List 6.4
Mum's List Mum's List
Drama 2016, Great Britain
No Offence 7.8
No Offence
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, Great Britain
The Program 6.4
The Program The Program
Sport, Biography, Drama 2015, Great Britain / France
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