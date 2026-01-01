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Elaine Cassidy
Elaine Cassidy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elaine Cassidy
Elaine Cassidy
Elaine Cassidy
Date of Birth
31 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Liaisons Dangereuses
(2015)
7.8
No Offence
(2015)
7.6
The Others
(2001)
Filmography
6.6
Salvable
Salvable
Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama
2024, Great Britain
6.1
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Drama, Fantasy
2024, USA
7.5
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Action, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
6.4
Mum's List
Mum's List
Drama
2016, Great Britain
7.8
No Offence
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, Great Britain
6.4
The Program
The Program
Sport, Biography, Drama
2015, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
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