Kelly McGillis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelly McGillis
Kelly McGillis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelly McGillis
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1987
Best Actress
Winner
