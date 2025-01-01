Menu
Alexander Zeldovich
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Zeldovich
Alexander Zeldovich
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2021
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2001
Full-Length Film
Nominee
