"Ugryum River" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of period drama. The plot is based on a literary work of the same name. The story takes place in the late 19th century in a small village located in the Irkutsk region. The main characters, father and son Gromov, both fall in love with the same woman named Anfisa by chance. In an attempt to get rid of his rival, Petr sends his son on a dangerous journey - he must overcome a previously impassable river. Unexpectedly, the younger Gromov manages to accomplish this task. Many years later, he returns to his hometown as a completely different person. Now, he is determined to conquer not only the river but the entire Siberia.

Expand