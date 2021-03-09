Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ugryum-reka poster
Ugryum-reka poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ugryum-reka

Ugryum-reka (2021 - …)

Угрюм-река 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Ugryum River" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of period drama. The plot is based on a literary work of the same name. The story takes place in the late 19th century in a small village located in the Irkutsk region. The main characters, father and son Gromov, both fall in love with the same woman named Anfisa by chance. In an attempt to get rid of his rival, Petr sends his son on a dangerous journey - he must overcome a previously impassable river. Unexpectedly, the younger Gromov manages to accomplish this task. Many years later, he returns to his hometown as a completely different person. Now, he is determined to conquer not only the river but the entire Siberia.
Cast
Cast
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Sergey Novikov
Aleksandr Gorbatov
Aleksandr Gorbatov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ugryum-reka - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Леонид Шалыгин 5 April 2021, 17:35
Посмотрел сериал, прочитал отзывы и как то печально на душе. С одной стороны историческое произведение раскрывающее проблемы промышленного развития… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more