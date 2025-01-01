Menu
Joe Gilgun
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joe Gilgun
Joseph Gilgun
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joe Gilgun
BAFTA Awards 2024
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actor
Nominee
