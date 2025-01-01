Menu
Awards and nominations of Joe Gilgun

Joseph Gilgun
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actor
Nominee
