Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Ashley

Elizabeth Ashley
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981 Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
