Jos Stelling
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jos Stelling
Jos Stelling
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jos Stelling
Cannes Film Festival 1975
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1986
Venice Authors Prize - Special Mention
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1995
Golden Lion
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2023
Best Cinematography
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1981
Golden Prize
Nominee
