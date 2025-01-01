Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Thora Birch
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thora Birch
Thora Birch
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thora Birch
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Line
Nominee
Best Dressed
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree