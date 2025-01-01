Menu
Thora Birch Awards

Thora Birch
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Line
Nominee
 Best Dressed
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
