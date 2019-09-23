Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Prodigal Son poster
Prodigal Son poster
Prodigal Son poster
Ratings
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Prodigal Son

Prodigal Son (2019 - …)

Prodigal Son 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 33 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Prodigal Son" is a multi-series American crime drama that follows the work of the New York branch of the FBI. The show premiered on FOX in March 2020. The plot revolves around Malcolm Bright, a promising profiler who suffers from serious psychological deviations. Most of the young man's internal problems are connected to his father, an intellectual and serial killer responsible for the deaths of dozens of women. Using his abilities, the protagonist helps special agents unravel even the most complex cases while simultaneously uncovering the dark secrets of his own past.
Cast Characters
Creator
Chris Fedak
Chris Fedak
Sam Sklaver
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Keiko Agena
Keiko Agena Dr. Edrisa Tanaka
Tom Payne
Tom Payne Malcolm Bright
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips Gil Arroyo
Bellamy Young
Bellamy Young Jessica Whitly
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Prodigal Son - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 20 episodes
 
Prodigal Son - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Prodigal Son
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more