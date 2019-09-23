"Prodigal Son" is a multi-series American crime drama that follows the work of the New York branch of the FBI. The show premiered on FOX in March 2020. The plot revolves around Malcolm Bright, a promising profiler who suffers from serious psychological deviations. Most of the young man's internal problems are connected to his father, an intellectual and serial killer responsible for the deaths of dozens of women. Using his abilities, the protagonist helps special agents unravel even the most complex cases while simultaneously uncovering the dark secrets of his own past.

Expand