Kinoafisha Persons Philippe de Broca Awards

Awards and nominations of Philippe de Broca

Philippe de Broca
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1972 Cannes Film Festival 1972
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1960 Berlin International Film Festival 1960
Special Prize - Best Comedy
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1961 Berlin International Film Festival 1961
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
