Philippe de Broca
Awards
Awards and nominations of Philippe de Broca
Philippe de Broca
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1960
Special Prize - Best Comedy
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1961
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
