Poster of Delicious
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Delicious

Delicious

Délicieux 18+
Synopsis

France, 1789 - just before the Revolution. When talented chef Manceron is dismissed from his prestigious position by the Duke of Chamfort, he loses the taste for cooking. But when he meets the mysterious Louise, together they decide to create the very first restaurant in France.
Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2021
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,371,523
Production Nord-Ouest Films, SND Films, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Délicieux, Delicious, Delicioso, À la Carte! - Freiheit geht durch den Magen, Delikatesa, Delicieux - L'amore è servito, Délicieux: Το πρώτο εστιατόριο, Delicios, Deliciós, Delicioso: Da Cozinha Para o Mundo, Hõrk, Palce lizać, Szabadság, egyenlőség, ínyencség, Utsökt, Восхитительно!, Изысканный вкус, 딜리셔스: 프렌치 레스토랑의 시작, デリシュ！, 美味奇緣
Director
Éric Besnard
Cast
Grégory Gadebois
Grégory Gadebois
Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Benjamin Lavernhe
Benjamin Lavernhe
Guillaume De Tonquedec
Guillaume De Tonquedec
Christian Bouillette
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
