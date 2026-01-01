France, 1789 - just before the Revolution. When talented chef Manceron is dismissed from his prestigious position by the Duke of Chamfort, he loses the taste for cooking. But when he meets the mysterious Louise, together they decide to create the very first restaurant in France.
CountryFrance / Belgium
Runtime1 hour 52 minutes
Production year2021
Budget€5,000,000
Worldwide Gross$8,371,523
ProductionNord-Ouest Films, SND Films, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Délicieux, Delicious, Delicioso, À la Carte! - Freiheit geht durch den Magen, Delikatesa, Delicieux - L'amore è servito, Délicieux: Το πρώτο εστιατόριο, Delicios, Deliciós, Delicioso: Da Cozinha Para o Mundo, Hõrk, Palce lizać, Szabadság, egyenlőség, ínyencség, Utsökt, Восхитительно!, Изысканный вкус, 딜리셔스: 프렌치 레스토랑의 시작, デリシュ！, 美味奇緣