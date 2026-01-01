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Elpidia Carrillo
Elpidia Carrillo Elpidia Carrillo
Kinoafisha Persons Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo

Date of Birth
16 August 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Friendly 9.3
The Friendly (2024)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Seven Pounds 7.8
Seven Pounds (2008)

Filmography

The Friendly 9.3
The Friendly The Friendly
Drama 2024, USA
Blue Beetle 7.4
Blue Beetle Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Cabinet of Curiosities 6.8
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror 2022, USA
The Tax Collector 5.3
The Tax Collector The Tax Collector
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Songbird 5.1
Songbird Songbird
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, USA
Seven Pounds 7.8
Seven Pounds Seven Pounds
Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Nine Lives 6.1
Nine Lives Nine Lives
Drama 2005, USA
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