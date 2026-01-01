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Filmography
Elpidia Carrillo
Elpidia Carrillo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elpidia Carrillo
Elpidia Carrillo
Elpidia Carrillo
Date of Birth
16 August 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
9.3
The Friendly
(2024)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.8
Seven Pounds
(2008)
Filmography
9.3
The Friendly
The Friendly
Drama
2024, USA
7.4
Blue Beetle
Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
6.8
Cabinet of Curiosities
Horror
2022, USA
5.3
The Tax Collector
The Tax Collector
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Songbird
Songbird
Thriller, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
7.8
Seven Pounds
Seven Pounds
Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Nine Lives
Nine Lives
Drama
2005, USA
Show more
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