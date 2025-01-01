Menu
Awards and nominations of Janeane Garofalo

Awards and nominations of Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo
Awards and nominations of Janeane Garofalo
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
