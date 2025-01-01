Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Janeane Garofalo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janeane Garofalo
Janeane Garofalo
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janeane Garofalo
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree