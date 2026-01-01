Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Dostal Awards

Awards and nominations of Nikolay Dostal

Nikolay Dostal
Awards and nominations of Nikolay Dostal
Moscow International Film Festival 2016 Moscow International Film Festival 2016
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1998 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1998
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995
Full-Length Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more