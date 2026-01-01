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Nikolay Dostal
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nikolay Dostal
Moscow International Film Festival 2016
Golden St. George
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1998
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1995
Full-Length Film
Nominee
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