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Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond
Date of Birth
5 July 1929
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 February 2019
Occupation
Actress, Director
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Brazil
(1985)
7.6
Overboard
(1987)
7.4
Cars
(2006)
Filmography
6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
7.4
Cars
Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation
2006, USA
7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Overboard
Overboard
Comedy, Family
1987, USA
8.2
Brazil
Brazil
Sci-Fi
1985, Great Britain
6.9
Time Bandits
Time Bandits
Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure, Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi
1981, Great Britain
6.8
Family Plot
Family Plot
Thriller
1976, USA
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