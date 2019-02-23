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Katherine Helmond Katherine Helmond
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond

Date of Birth
5 July 1929
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 February 2019
Occupation
Actress, Director
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Brazil 8.2
Brazil (1985)
Overboard 7.6
Overboard (1987)
Cars 7.4
Cars (2006)

Filmography

Melissa & Joey 6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
Cars 7.4
Cars Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
Watch trailer
Overboard 7.6
Overboard Overboard
Comedy, Family 1987, USA
Brazil 8.2
Brazil Brazil
Sci-Fi 1985, Great Britain
Time Bandits 6.9
Time Bandits Time Bandits
Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure, Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi 1981, Great Britain
Family Plot 6.8
Family Plot Family Plot
Thriller 1976, USA
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