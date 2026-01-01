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Lindsay Anderson Lindsay Anderson
Kinoafisha Persons Lindsay Anderson

Lindsay Anderson

Lindsay Anderson

Date of Birth
17 April 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 August 1994
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

If.... 7.6
If.... (1968)
This Sporting Life 7.5
This Sporting Life (1963)
Thursday's Children 7.3
Thursday's Children (1955)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Whales of August 7.1
The Whales of August The Whales of August
Drama 1987, USA
Chariots of Fire 7.1
Chariots of Fire Chariots of Fire
Biography, Drama, Sport 1981, Great Britain
O Lucky Man! 7
O Lucky Man! O lucky man!
Drama 1973, USA / Great Britain
If.... 7.6
If.... If…
Drama 1968, Great Britain
This Sporting Life 7.5
This Sporting Life This Sporting Life
Sport, Drama 1963, Great Britain
Thursday's Children 7.3
Thursday's Children Thursday's Children
Short, Documentary 1955, Great Britain
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