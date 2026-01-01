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Lindsay Anderson
Lindsay Anderson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay Anderson
Lindsay Anderson
Lindsay Anderson
Date of Birth
17 April 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 August 1994
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
If....
(1968)
7.5
This Sporting Life
(1963)
7.3
Thursday's Children
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
Drama
Short
Sport
Year
All
1987
1981
1973
1968
1963
1955
All
6
Films
6
Director
5
Actor
2
Producer
2
Writer
1
7.1
The Whales of August
The Whales of August
Drama
1987, USA
7.1
Chariots of Fire
Chariots of Fire
Biography, Drama, Sport
1981, Great Britain
7
O Lucky Man!
O lucky man!
Drama
1973, USA / Great Britain
7.6
If....
If…
Drama
1968, Great Britain
7.5
This Sporting Life
This Sporting Life
Sport, Drama
1963, Great Britain
7.3
Thursday's Children
Thursday's Children
Short, Documentary
1955, Great Britain
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