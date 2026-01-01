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Lu Yi-ching Lu Yi-ching
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Yi-ching

Lu Yi-ching

Lu Yi-ching

Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Vive L'Amour 7.4
Vive L'Amour (1994)
What Time Is It There? 7.3
What Time Is It There? (2001)
Weekend in Taipei 6.1
Weekend in Taipei (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Weekend in Taipei 6.1
Weekend in Taipei Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
Watch trailer
Face 5.9
Face Visage / Face
Comedy, Drama 2009, Taiwan / France / Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
The Wayward Cloud 5.4
The Wayward Cloud Tian bian yi duo yun
Musical, Drama, Comedy 2005, France / Taiwan
What Time Is It There? 7.3
What Time Is It There? What Time Is It Over There?
Drama, Romantic 2001, Taiwan / France
Vive L'Amour 7.4
Vive L'Amour Ai qing wan sui
Drama 1994, Taiwan
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