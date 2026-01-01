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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lu Yi-ching
Lu Yi-ching
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Yi-ching
Lu Yi-ching
Lu Yi-ching
Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Vive L'Amour
(1994)
7.3
What Time Is It There?
(2001)
6.1
Weekend in Taipei
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2009
2005
2001
1994
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
6.1
Weekend in Taipei
Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.9
Face
Visage / Face
Comedy, Drama
2009, Taiwan / France / Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
5.4
The Wayward Cloud
Tian bian yi duo yun
Musical, Drama, Comedy
2005, France / Taiwan
7.3
What Time Is It There?
What Time Is It Over There?
Drama, Romantic
2001, Taiwan / France
7.4
Vive L'Amour
Ai qing wan sui
Drama
1994, Taiwan
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