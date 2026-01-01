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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Awards
Kang-sheng Lee
Kang-sheng Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kang-sheng Lee
Kang-sheng Lee
Kang-sheng Lee
Date of Birth
21 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Rebels of the Neon God
(1992)
Tickets
7.4
Vive L'Amour
(1994)
7.3
What Time Is It There?
(2001)
Filmography
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Blue Sun Palace
Drama
2024, USA
6.8
Abiding Nowhere
Wu Suo Zhu
Documentary
2024, Taiwan / USA
6.4
Stranger Eyes
Mò shì lù
Thriller
2024, France / Singapore / Taiwan / USA
6.3
Absence
Xue yun
Drama
2023, China
6.6
Days
Ri zi
Drama
2020, Taiwan
5.9
Face
Visage / Face
Comedy, Drama
2009, Taiwan / France / Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
4.8
Help Me Eros
Bang bang wo ai shen
Drama
2007, Taiwan
Watch trailer
6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Drama, Comedy
2006, Taiwan / France / Austria
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