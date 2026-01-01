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Kang-sheng Lee Kang-sheng Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Kang-sheng Lee

Kang-sheng Lee

Kang-sheng Lee

Date of Birth
21 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Rebels of the Neon God 7.5
Rebels of the Neon God (1992)
Vive L'Amour 7.4
Vive L'Amour (1994)
What Time Is It There? 7.3
What Time Is It There? (2001)

Filmography

Blue Sun Palace 6.7
Blue Sun Palace Blue Sun Palace
Drama 2024, USA
Abiding Nowhere 6.8
Abiding Nowhere Wu Suo Zhu
Documentary 2024, Taiwan / USA
Stranger Eyes 6.4
Stranger Eyes Mò shì lù
Thriller 2024, France / Singapore / Taiwan / USA
Absence 6.3
Absence Xue yun
Drama 2023, China
Days 6.6
Days Ri zi
Drama 2020, Taiwan
Face 5.9
Face Visage / Face
Comedy, Drama 2009, Taiwan / France / Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Help Me Eros 4.8
Help Me Eros Bang bang wo ai shen
Drama 2007, Taiwan
Watch trailer
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone 6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Drama, Comedy 2006, Taiwan / France / Austria
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