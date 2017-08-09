"Mr. Mercedes" is an American detective series based on a horror novel. The show is produced by the Audience channel. The pilot episode was released in 2017. The plot revolves around detective Bill Hodges, who is forced into retirement before he can solve a case involving a car driving into a crowd of people, resulting in the death of sixteen individuals. However, some time later, the perpetrator finds Hodges himself and begins to stalk him. Bill does everything in his power to put the killer behind bars.

