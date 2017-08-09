Menu
Mr. Mercedes poster
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr. Mercedes

Mr. Mercedes (2017 - 2019)

Mr. Mercedes 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Audience Network
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Mr. Mercedes" is an American detective series based on a horror novel. The show is produced by the Audience channel. The pilot episode was released in 2017. The plot revolves around detective Bill Hodges, who is forced into retirement before he can solve a case involving a car driving into a crowd of people, resulting in the death of sixteen individuals. However, some time later, the perpetrator finds Hodges himself and begins to stalk him. Bill does everything in his power to put the killer behind bars.
Mr. Mercedes  trailer второго сезона
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker Janey Patterson
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson Bill "Kermit" Hodges
Jack Huston
Jack Huston Dr. Felix Babineau
Robert Stanton
Robert Stanton Anthony "Robi" Frobisher
Kelly Lynch
Kelly Lynch Deborah Hartsfield
Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis Donna Hodges
7.5
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Mr. Mercedes - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Mr. Mercedes - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
Mr. Mercedes - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
