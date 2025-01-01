Menu
David Harbour
Awards and nominations of David Harbour
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
