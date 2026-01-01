Menu
Synopsis

When a volatile young street tough with a talent for singing and dancing is tapped by the high school music teacher to lead the upcoming senior "Sing," he is forced to come to terms with his defiant self-destructive lifestyle and his growing attraction to his co-star.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1989
Budget $11,500,000
Worldwide Gross $2,260,616
Production Tri-Star Pictures
Also known as
Sing, A Um Passo da Fama, Anazitontas to avrio, Az utolsó csengetés, Sing - A un paso de la fama, Sing - Die Brooklyn-Story, Sing - Il sogno di Brooklyn, Sing, a um Passo da Fama, Sing: A Um Passo da Fama, Пой, ロック・イン・ブルックリン
Director
Richard Baskin
Cast
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Peter Dobson
Jessica Steen
Louise Lasser
George DiCenzo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
