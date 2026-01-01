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About
Filmography
Mike McShane
Mike McShane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike McShane
Mike McShane
Mike McShane
Date of Birth
25 June 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
(1991)
7.4
Office Space
(1999)
7.2
A Bug's Life
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2014
2007
2005
2002
1999
1998
1995
1994
1991
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
5.4
Love in the Time of Monsters
Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After
Comedy, Animation, Family
2007, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.4
Thru the Moebius Strip
Thru the Moebius Strip
Animation, Adventure
2005, USA / China
6.2
Treasure Planet
Treasure Planet
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2002, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Office Space
Office Space
Crime, Comedy
1999, USA
7.2
A Bug's Life
A Bug's Life
Comedy, Animation, Family
1998, USA
5.5
Tom and Huck
Tom and Huck
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
1995, USA
6.1
Richie Rich
Riсhie Riсh
Comedy, Family
1994, USA
7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Action
1991, USA
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