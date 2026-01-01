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Mike McShane Mike McShane
Kinoafisha Persons Mike McShane

Mike McShane

Mike McShane

Date of Birth
25 June 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Office Space 7.4
Office Space (1999)
A Bug's Life 7.2
A Bug's Life (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love in the Time of Monsters 5.4
Love in the Time of Monsters Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Happily N'Ever After 5.2
Happily N'Ever After Happily N'Ever After
Comedy, Animation, Family 2007, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Thru the Moebius Strip 5.4
Thru the Moebius Strip Thru the Moebius Strip
Animation, Adventure 2005, USA / China
Treasure Planet 6.2
Treasure Planet Treasure Planet
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2002, USA
Watch trailer
Office Space 7.4
Office Space Office Space
Crime, Comedy 1999, USA
A Bug's Life 7.2
A Bug's Life A Bug's Life
Comedy, Animation, Family 1998, USA
Tom and Huck 5.5
Tom and Huck Tom and Huck
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 1995, USA
Richie Rich 6.1
Richie Rich Riсhie Riсh
Comedy, Family 1994, USA
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 7.7
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Action 1991, USA
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