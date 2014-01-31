Menu
Love in the Time of Monsters - trailer
Publication date: 31 January 2014
Love in the Time of Monsters – Two sisters travel to a cheesy tourist trap where they battle toxic monsters dressed in bigfoot costumes in order to save the ones they love.
5.6 Love in the Time of Monsters
Love in the Time of Monsters Comedy, Horror, 2014, USA
