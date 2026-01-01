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Nadira Babbar Nadira Babbar
Kinoafisha Persons Nadira Babbar

Nadira Babbar

Nadira Babbar

Date of Birth
20 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bride & Prejudice 6.6
Bride & Prejudice (2005)

Filmography

Bride & Prejudice 6.6
Bride & Prejudice Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 2005, India / USA
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