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Nadira Babbar
Nadira Babbar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadira Babbar
Nadira Babbar
Nadira Babbar
Date of Birth
20 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
Bride & Prejudice
(2005)
Filmography
6.6
Bride & Prejudice
Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
2005, India / USA
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