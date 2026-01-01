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Filmography
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar
Date of Birth
22 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Major
(2022)
6.6
Bride & Prejudice
(2005)
Filmography
8.4
Major
Major
Action, Biography, Drama
2022, India
6.6
Bride & Prejudice
Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
2005, India / USA
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