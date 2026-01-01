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Namrata Shirodkar Namrata Shirodkar
Kinoafisha Persons Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar

Date of Birth
22 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Major 8.4
Major (2022)
Bride & Prejudice 6.6
Bride & Prejudice (2005)

Filmography

Major 8.4
Major Major
Action, Biography, Drama 2022, India
Bride & Prejudice 6.6
Bride & Prejudice Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 2005, India / USA
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