"Sense8" is a dramatic series created by the Wachowski sisters. The first season was released on the Netflix platform in 2015. The show received critical acclaim and was nominated for numerous film awards. The story revolves around eight strangers who are completely unknown to each other. They live in different countries, separated by time zones, seas, and oceans. However, at some point, each of the characters discovers a telepathic connection with the others. Over time, a mysterious man named Jonas appears in their lives, attempting to unite them. Jonas is opposed by an organization whose goal is to eliminate anyone capable of telepathic communication.

