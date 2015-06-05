Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sense8

Sense8 (2015 - 2017)

Sense8 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sense8" is a dramatic series created by the Wachowski sisters. The first season was released on the Netflix platform in 2015. The show received critical acclaim and was nominated for numerous film awards. The story revolves around eight strangers who are completely unknown to each other. They live in different countries, separated by time zones, seas, and oceans. However, at some point, each of the characters discovers a telepathic connection with the others. Over time, a mysterious man named Jonas appears in their lives, attempting to unite them. Jonas is opposed by an organization whose goal is to eliminate anyone capable of telepathic communication.
Sense8  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Lilly (Andy) Wachowski
Lana Wachowski
J. Michael Straczynski
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah Angelica "Angel" Turing
Max Riemelt
Max Riemelt Wolfgang Bogdanow
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Sanyam Dandekar
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Sense8 - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
Sense8 - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
