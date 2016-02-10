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Filmography
Yuriy Dumchev
Yuriy Dumchev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Dumchev
Yuriy Dumchev
Yuriy Dumchev
Date of Birth
5 August 1958
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
10 February 2016
Height
200 cm (6 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Khottabych
(2006)
6.6
Chinese Service
(1999)
6.1
Parni iz stali
(2005)
Filmography
5.3
Moskva. Tri vokzala
Detective, Crime
2011, Russia
5.7
Moscow Chill
Moroz po kozhe
Crime, Action, Drama
2007, Russia
6.7
Khottabych
Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
6.1
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime,
2005, Russia
5.5
Smatyvay udochki
Smatyvay udochki
Action, Comedy
2004, Russia
5.7
Posylka s Marsa
Posylka s Marsa
Romantic
2004, Russia
6.1
Shoemaker
Shoemaker
Comedy, Romantic, Crime
2002, Russia
3.3
King of the Cage
Ya kukla
Action
2002, Russia
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