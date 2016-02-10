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Yuriy Dumchev Yuriy Dumchev
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Dumchev

Yuriy Dumchev

Yuriy Dumchev

Date of Birth
5 August 1958
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
10 February 2016
Height
200 cm (6 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych (2006)
Chinese Service 6.6
Chinese Service (1999)
Parni iz stali 6.1
Parni iz stali (2005)

Filmography

Moskva. Tri vokzala 5.3
Moskva. Tri vokzala
Detective, Crime 2011, Russia
Moscow Chill 5.7
Moscow Chill Moroz po kozhe
Crime, Action, Drama 2007, Russia
Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Parni iz stali 6.1
Parni iz stali
Drama, Action, Crime, 2005, Russia
Smatyvay udochki 5.5
Smatyvay udochki Smatyvay udochki
Action, Comedy 2004, Russia
Posylka s Marsa 5.7
Posylka s Marsa Posylka s Marsa
Romantic 2004, Russia
Shoemaker 6.1
Shoemaker Shoemaker
Comedy, Romantic, Crime 2002, Russia
King of the Cage 3.3
King of the Cage Ya kukla
Action 2002, Russia
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