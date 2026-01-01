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Filmography
Mike Butters
Mike Butters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Butters
Mike Butters
Mike Butters
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Saw
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Saw
Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2004, USA
Watch trailer
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