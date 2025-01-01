Menu
Simon Callow Awards

Awards and nominations of Simon Callow

Simon Callow
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1991 Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
