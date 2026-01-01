Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Agathe de La Boulaye Agathe de La Boulaye
Kinoafisha Persons Agathe de La Boulaye

Agathe de La Boulaye

Agathe de La Boulaye

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Alien vs. Predator 6.0
Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alien vs. Predator 6
Alien vs. Predator AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more