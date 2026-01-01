Menu
Agathe de La Boulaye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Alien vs. Predator
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6
Alien vs. Predator
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War
2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
