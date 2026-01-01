Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexa Davalos Alexa Davalos
Kinoafisha Persons Alexa Davalos

Alexa Davalos

Alexa Davalos

Date of Birth
28 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Man in the High Castle 7.7
The Man in the High Castle (2015)
Defiance 7.6
Defiance (2008)
The Mist 7.5
The Mist (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure, 2026, USA
The Man in the High Castle 7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
Mob City 7.4
Mob City
Drama, Crime 2013, USA
Clash of the Titans 6.2
Clash of the Titans Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Defiance 7.6
Defiance Defiance
War, Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Feast of Love 6.7
Feast of Love Feast of Love
Drama, Romantic 2007, USA
Watch trailer
The Mist 7.5
The Mist The Mist
Horror 2007, USA
Watch trailer
The Chronicles of Riddick 7.2
The Chronicles of Riddick The Chronicles of Riddick
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2004, USA
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself 6.5
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
Biography, Drama, History 2003, USA / Mexico
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more