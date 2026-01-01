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About
Filmography
Alexa Davalos
Alexa Davalos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexa Davalos
Alexa Davalos
Alexa Davalos
Date of Birth
28 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
The Man in the High Castle
(2015)
7.6
Defiance
(2008)
7.5
The Mist
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2015
2013
2010
2008
2007
2004
2003
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure,
2026, USA
7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
7.4
Mob City
Drama, Crime
2013, USA
6.2
Clash of the Titans
Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Defiance
Defiance
War, Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Feast of Love
Feast of Love
Drama, Romantic
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
The Mist
The Mist
Horror
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Chronicles of Riddick
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
2004, USA
6.5
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
Biography, Drama, History
2003, USA / Mexico
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