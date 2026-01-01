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Nick Sandow
Nick Sandow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Sandow
Nick Sandow
Nick Sandow
Date of Birth
3 August 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
(2017)
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
(2013)
7.2
American Rust
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
7.2
American Rust
Drama
2021, USA
6.4
Stella's Last Weekend
Stella's Last Weekend
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
8.2
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Documentary,
2017, USA
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA
4.9
The Wannabe
The Wannabe
Thriller, Drama
2013, USA
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
6.5
The Accidental Husband
The Accidental Husband
Comedy
2007, Great Britain
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