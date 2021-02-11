"Clarice" is an American TV series in the crime thriller genre. According to the creators, the show is a direct continuation of the cult film "The Silence of the Lambs." The story revolves around the ambitious intellectual Clarice Starling, who works for the FBI. She typically deals with serial killers, attempting to create their psychological profiles and anticipate their actions several steps ahead. In this way, the main character not only manages to catch criminals but also saves innocent people. Additionally, Clarice tries to unravel the dark memories from her childhood.

