Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Clarice

Clarice (2021 - …)

Clarice 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 9 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Clarice" is an American TV series in the crime thriller genre. According to the creators, the show is a direct continuation of the cult film "The Silence of the Lambs." The story revolves around the ambitious intellectual Clarice Starling, who works for the FBI. She typically deals with serial killers, attempting to create their psychological profiles and anticipate their actions several steps ahead. In this way, the main character not only manages to catch criminals but also saves innocent people. Additionally, Clarice tries to unravel the dark memories from her childhood.
Cast
Michael Cudlitz
Jayne Atkinson
Erika Anderson
Lara Binamé
Rebecca Breeds
Marnee Carpenter
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Clarice - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
