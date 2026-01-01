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Filmography
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Michael Lembeck
Michael Lembeck
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Lembeck
Michael Lembeck
Michael Lembeck
Date of Birth
25 June 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
Friends
(1994)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.0
One Day at a Time
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2017
2012
2010
2009
2007
2006
2002
1994
1979
All
13
Films
6
TV Shows
7
Director
12
Actor
1
6.3
Queen Bees
Queen Bees
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
8
One Day at a Time
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
6.1
Tooth Fairy
Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2009, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
7.3
Greek
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
6.4
Connie and Carla
Connie and Carla
Comedy
2002, USA
6.1
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Family
2002, USA
8.5
Friends
Comedy, Romantic
1994, USA
7.3
The In-Laws
The In-Laws
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Crime
1979, USA
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