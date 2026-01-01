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Michael Lembeck Michael Lembeck
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Lembeck

Michael Lembeck

Michael Lembeck

Date of Birth
25 June 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Friends 8.5
Friends (1994)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
One Day at a Time 8.0
One Day at a Time (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Queen Bees 6.3
Queen Bees Queen Bees
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
One Day at a Time 8
One Day at a Time
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
Guys with Kids 6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
Baby Daddy 7.4
Baby Daddy
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy 2010, USA
Tooth Fairy 6.1
Tooth Fairy Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2009, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Greek 7.3
Greek
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Californication 8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4.9
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
Connie and Carla 6.4
Connie and Carla Connie and Carla
Comedy 2002, USA
The Santa Clause 2 6.1
The Santa Clause 2 The Santa Clause 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2002, USA
Friends 8.5
Friends
Comedy, Romantic 1994, USA
The In-Laws 7.3
The In-Laws The In-Laws
Action, Thriller, Comedy, Crime 1979, USA
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