"The Tunnel" is a European series produced by Britain and France. This show is another adaptation of the cult Swedish series "The Bridge". The plot unfolds around the Eurotunnel, which connects two countries. It is there that a "body" is discovered. The upper part belongs to a well-known political activist from Paris, while the lower part belongs to a British prostitute. Representatives from both countries are involved in the murder investigation. Together, they must not only find the killer but also uncover his monstrous motives.

Expand