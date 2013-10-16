Menu
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.9
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Tunnel

The Tunnel (2013 - 2017)

The Tunnel 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain/France
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Tunnel" is a European series produced by Britain and France. This show is another adaptation of the cult Swedish series "The Bridge". The plot unfolds around the Eurotunnel, which connects two countries. It is there that a "body" is discovered. The upper part belongs to a well-known political activist from Paris, while the lower part belongs to a British prostitute. Representatives from both countries are involved in the murder investigation. Together, they must not only find the killer but also uncover his monstrous motives.
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox Vanessa Hamilton
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy Elise Wassermann
Paul Schneider
Paul Schneider Koba
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane DCI Karl Roebuck
Anastasia Hille
Anastasia Hille Andrea kerringan
Thibault de Montalembert
Thibault de Montalembert Olivier Pujol
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
The Tunnel - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
The Tunnel - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 8 episodes
 
The Tunnel - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 6 episodes
 
Stills
