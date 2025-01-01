Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Christoffer Boe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christoffer Boe
Christoffer Boe
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Best Feature Film
Winner
Golden Camera
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2006
Alternatives
Winner
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
