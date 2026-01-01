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Filmography
Michèle Moretti
Michèle Moretti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Moretti
Michèle Moretti
Michèle Moretti
Date of Birth
15 March 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Declaration of War
(2011)
7.3
Mad Love
(1969)
6.9
My Favorite Season
(1993)
Filmography
HPI
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2021, France
6.3
In the Courtyard
Dans la cour
Romantic, Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
5.5
Pauline détective
Pauline detective
Comedy
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.3
The Conquest
La Conquête / The Conquest
Biography
2011, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Declaration of War
La guerre est déclarée
Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Mark of an Angel
L'empreinte de l'ange
Thriller, Drama
2008, France
6.2
Mon fils à moi
Mon fils à moi
Drama
2006, France
5.6
Look at Me
Comme une image
Drama
2004, France
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