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Michèle Moretti Michèle Moretti
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Moretti

Michèle Moretti

Michèle Moretti

Date of Birth
15 March 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Declaration of War 7.4
Declaration of War (2011)
Mad Love 7.3
Mad Love (1969)
My Favorite Season 6.9
My Favorite Season (1993)

Filmography

HPI
HPI
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2021, France
In the Courtyard 6.3
In the Courtyard Dans la cour
Romantic, Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
Pauline détective 5.5
Pauline détective Pauline detective
Comedy 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
The Conquest 6.3
The Conquest La Conquête / The Conquest
Biography 2011, France
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Declaration of War 7.4
Declaration of War La guerre est déclarée
Drama 2011, France
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Mark of an Angel 6.7
Mark of an Angel L'empreinte de l'ange
Thriller, Drama 2008, France
Mon fils à moi 6.2
Mon fils à moi Mon fils à moi
Drama 2006, France
Look at Me 5.6
Look at Me Comme une image
Drama 2004, France
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