Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Annie Corley
Annie Corley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Corley
Annie Corley
Annie Corley
Date of Birth
15 August 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
7.4
The Bridges of Madison County
(1995)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
Filmography
8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
6.4
The Answer Man
Arlen Faber
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Monster
Monster
Drama, Crime
2003, Germany / USA
5.7
Forever Lulu
Forever Lulu
Comedy, Romantic
2000, Germany / USA
7.4
The Bridges of Madison County
The Bridges of Madison County
Drama
1995, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree