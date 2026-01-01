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Annie Corley Annie Corley
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Corley

Annie Corley

Annie Corley

Date of Birth
15 August 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
The Bridges of Madison County 7.4
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Filmography

The Killing 8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
The Answer Man 6.4
The Answer Man Arlen Faber
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Monster 6.8
Monster Monster
Drama, Crime 2003, Germany / USA
Forever Lulu 5.7
Forever Lulu Forever Lulu
Comedy, Romantic 2000, Germany / USA
The Bridges of Madison County 7.4
The Bridges of Madison County The Bridges of Madison County
Drama 1995, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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