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Etienne Chicot Etienne Chicot
Kinoafisha Persons Etienne Chicot

Etienne Chicot

Etienne Chicot

Date of Birth
5 May 1949
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 August 2018
Occupation
Actor, Composer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Chefs 6.9
Chefs (2015)
Transsiberian 6.9
Transsiberian (2008)
The Da Vinci Code 6.9
The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Filmography

Chefs 6.9
Chefs
Drama 2015, France
Un plan parfait 6.5
Un plan parfait Fly Me to the Moon / Un plan parfait
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2012, France
Watch trailer
À l'aventure 5.6
À l'aventure À l'aventure
Drama 2009, France
Watch trailer
Transsiberian 6.9
Transsiberian Transsiberian
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2008, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
Watch trailer
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures 6.3
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures Ecoute le Temps / Fissures
Drama, Mystery 2007, France
The Da Vinci Code 6.9
The Da Vinci Code The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2006, USA
Empire of the Wolves 6.7
Empire of the Wolves Empire des loups, L'
Thriller, Drama, Action 2005, France
Payoff 5.5
Payoff Gomez & Tavares
Comedy, Action, Crime 2003, France
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