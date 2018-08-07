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Filmography
Etienne Chicot
Etienne Chicot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Etienne Chicot
Etienne Chicot
Etienne Chicot
Date of Birth
5 May 1949
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 August 2018
Occupation
Actor, Composer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Chefs
(2015)
6.9
Transsiberian
(2008)
6.9
The Da Vinci Code
(2006)
Filmography
6.9
Chefs
Drama
2015, France
6.5
Un plan parfait
Fly Me to the Moon / Un plan parfait
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
5.6
À l'aventure
À l'aventure
Drama
2009, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Transsiberian
Transsiberian
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2008, Great Britain / Germany / Spain
Watch trailer
6.3
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures
Ecoute le Temps / Fissures
Drama, Mystery
2007, France
6.9
The Da Vinci Code
The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama
2006, USA
6.7
Empire of the Wolves
Empire des loups, L'
Thriller, Drama, Action
2005, France
5.5
Payoff
Gomez & Tavares
Comedy, Action, Crime
2003, France
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