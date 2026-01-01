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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Berda
Aleksandr Berda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Berda
Aleksandr Berda
Aleksandr Berda
Date of Birth
5 June 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Come and See
(1985)
6.6
Bez syna ne prikhodi!
(1986)
6.4
Odna lyubov na million
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Mystery
Romantic
Theatrical
War
Year
All
2019
2018
2007
2005
2002
2001
1996
1995
1993
1992
1991
1990
1986
1985
All
15
Films
12
TV Shows
3
Actor
15
Pigmalion
Theatrical
2019, Russia
3.9
Dinozavr
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
6.4
Odna lyubov na million
Odna lyubov na million
Crime, Romantic
2007, Russia
5.6
Soldatskiy dekameron
Soldatskiy dekameron
Romantic, Mystery, Comedy
2005, Russia
5.6
Lunnye polyany
Lunnye polyany
Romantic
2002, Russia
3.8
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2
Detective, Crime
2001, Russia
6.4
Barkhanov and His Bodyguard
Barkhanov and His Bodyguard
Comedy, Crime
1996, Russia
5.5
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime,
1995, Russia
5.3
Tren bren
Tren bren
Family, Drama
1993, Ukraine
5.3
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa
Comedy
1993, Russia
4.3
Alisa i bukinist
Alisa i bukinist
Action, Romantic, Crime
1992, Russia
5.8
Shtemp
Shtemp
Action
1991, USSR
5.1
A Spanish Actress for the Russian Minister
A Spanish Actress for the Russian Minister
Comedy
1990, USSR
6.6
Bez syna ne prikhodi!
Bez syna ne prikhodi!
Comedy
1986, USSR
8.1
Come and See
Idi i smotri
War, Drama
1985, USSR
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