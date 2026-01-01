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Aleksandr Berda Aleksandr Berda
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Berda

Aleksandr Berda

Aleksandr Berda

Date of Birth
5 June 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Come and See 8.1
Come and See (1985)
Bez syna ne prikhodi! 6.6
Bez syna ne prikhodi! (1986)
Odna lyubov na million 6.4
Odna lyubov na million (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pigmalion
Pigmalion
Theatrical 2019, Russia
Dinozavr 3.9
Dinozavr
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Odna lyubov na million 6.4
Odna lyubov na million Odna lyubov na million
Crime, Romantic 2007, Russia
Soldatskiy dekameron 5.6
Soldatskiy dekameron Soldatskiy dekameron
Romantic, Mystery, Comedy 2005, Russia
5.6
Lunnye polyany Lunnye polyany
Romantic 2002, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2 3.8
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 2
Detective, Crime 2001, Russia
Barkhanov and His Bodyguard 6.4
Barkhanov and His Bodyguard Barkhanov and His Bodyguard
Comedy, Crime 1996, Russia
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 5.5
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime, 1995, Russia
Tren bren 5.3
Tren bren Tren bren
Family, Drama 1993, Ukraine
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa 5.3
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa
Comedy 1993, Russia
Alisa i bukinist 4.3
Alisa i bukinist Alisa i bukinist
Action, Romantic, Crime 1992, Russia
Shtemp 5.8
Shtemp Shtemp
Action 1991, USSR
A Spanish Actress for the Russian Minister 5.1
A Spanish Actress for the Russian Minister A Spanish Actress for the Russian Minister
Comedy 1990, USSR
Bez syna ne prikhodi! 6.6
Bez syna ne prikhodi! Bez syna ne prikhodi!
Comedy 1986, USSR
Come and See 8.1
Come and See Idi i smotri
War, Drama 1985, USSR
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