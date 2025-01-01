Menu
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
