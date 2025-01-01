Menu
Awards and nominations of Bernie Mac
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
