Kinoafisha Persons Bernie Mac Awards

Awards and nominations of Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
