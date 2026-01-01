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Kinoafisha Persons Robert Wagner Awards

Awards and nominations of Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner
Awards and nominations of Robert Wagner
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970 Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
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