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Robert Wagner
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Wagner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
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