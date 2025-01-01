Menu
Ben Gazzara
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
