Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ben Gazzara Awards

Awards and nominations of Ben Gazzara

Ben Gazzara
Awards and nominations of Ben Gazzara
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983 Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more