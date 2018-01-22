Hal Ashby's obsessive genius led to an unprecedented string of Oscar®-winning classics, including Harold and Maude, Shampoo and Being There. But as contemporaries Coppola, Scorsese and Spielberg rose to blockbuster stardom in the 1980s, Ashby's uncompromising nature played out as a cautionary tale of art versus commerce.
Hal, Hal Ashby, Hal Ashby, Hollywoodin kapinallinen, Hal Ashby, Hollywoodrebell, Hal Ashby, wolny duch amerykańskiego kina, Hal, un director de culto, Once I Was: The Hal Ashby Story, Regissören Hal Ashby, Хэл