Poster of Hal
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hal

Hal 18+
Synopsis

Hal Ashby's obsessive genius led to an unprecedented string of Oscar®-winning classics, including Harold and Maude, Shampoo and Being There. But as contemporaries Coppola, Scorsese and Spielberg rose to blockbuster stardom in the 1980s, Ashby's uncompromising nature played out as a cautionary tale of art versus commerce.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 22 January 2018
Release date
28 March 2019 Australia
28 March 2019 France
Worldwide Gross $49,045
Production Cartoon Network, Saboteur Media, Shark Pig
Also known as
Hal, Hal Ashby, Hal Ashby, Hollywoodin kapinallinen, Hal Ashby, Hollywoodrebell, Hal Ashby, wolny duch amerykańskiego kina, Hal, un director de culto, Once I Was: The Hal Ashby Story, Regissören Hal Ashby, Хэл
Director
Amy Scott
Cast
Hal Ashby
Norman Jewison
Haskell Wexler
Louis Gossett Jr.
Beau Bridges
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
