Poster of Odessa Steamer
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Odessa Steamer

Odessa Steamer

Odesskiy parokhod 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Based on the works of Mikhail Zhvanetsky. The plot of the new comedy is based on the famous miniatures “Odessa Steamboat”, “Two Apples”, “Meeting at the Distillery” and other works by one of the country's most famous humor writers Mikhail Zhvanetsky. In total - 13 miniatures. The fates of the heroes of each story are intertwined, and the viewer will see a panorama of life in which the head of the transport department could not be heard, the plane’s crew wonders if passengers can land the plane, the barmaid stands at the helm of the ship, and the father teaches his son arithmetic, destroying all the apples in the house...
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
Budget $2,000,000
Production Kinokompaniya Moskino, Vserossiyskaya Gosudarstvennaya Televizionnaya i Radioveshchatelnaya Kompaniya (VGTRK)
Also known as
Odesskiy parokhod, Odessa Steamer, Odessa aurik, Одесский пароход
Director
Sergei Ursuliak
Sergei Ursuliak
Cast
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Mikhail Zhvanetsky
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Irina Muravyova
Irina Muravyova
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
