Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sam Elliott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Elliott
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree