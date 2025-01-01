Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sam Elliott Awards

Awards and nominations of Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
