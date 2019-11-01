"Hache" is a Spanish crime drama series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in 1960s Barcelona, a time when the city was a hub of crime and big money. At the center of it all was a powerful drug mafia. Anyone who could charm their leader would also gain unprecedented opportunities. The main character, a young woman named Helena, did everything possible to make the local drug lord fall madly in love with her. From the very beginning, Helena understood that she had embarked on an extremely dangerous path. Nevertheless, she continued to investigate the darkest corners of the criminal business.

