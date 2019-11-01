Menu
Hache (2019 - …)

Hache 18+
Production year 2019
Country Spain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Hache" is a Spanish crime drama series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in 1960s Barcelona, a time when the city was a hub of crime and big money. At the center of it all was a powerful drug mafia. Anyone who could charm their leader would also gain unprecedented opportunities. The main character, a young woman named Helena, did everything possible to make the local drug lord fall madly in love with her. From the very beginning, Helena understood that she had embarked on an extremely dangerous path. Nevertheless, she continued to investigate the darkest corners of the criminal business.
Hache  trailer
Cast
Cast
Adriana Ugarte
Eduardo Noriega
Àlex Casanovas
Marina Salas
Andrew Tarbet
Ingrid Rubio
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Hache - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Hache - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
