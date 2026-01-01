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Filmography
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Mike Judge
Mike Judge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Judge
Mike Judge
Mike Judge
Date of Birth
17 October 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actor
Place of Birth
Guayaquil, Republic of Ecuador
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus
(2017)
8.3
Beavis and Butt-Head
(2022)
8.1
Silicon Valley
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Fairy Tale
Family
Music
Reality-TV
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2018
2017
2014
2009
2006
2003
2002
1999
1997
1996
1975
All
13
Films
8
TV Shows
5
Actor
6
Director
8
Writer
10
Producer
2
Creator
1
8.3
Beavis and Butt-Head
Comedy
2022, USA
7.3
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Action Point
Action Point
Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus
Comedy, Music, Animation
2017, USA
8.1
Silicon Valley
Comedy
2014, USA
6.7
Extract
Extract
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Idiocracy
Idiocracy
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2006, USA
5.9
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2003, USA
6.4
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
Family, Comedy, Adventure
2002, USA
7.4
Office Space
Office Space
Crime, Comedy
1999, USA
7.4
King of the Hill
Comedy
1997, USA
7.1
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Beavis And Butt-head Do America
Animation, Comedy, Crime
1996, USA
7.9
Saturday Night Live
Comedy, Reality-TV
1975, USA
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